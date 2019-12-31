Wisden names Malinga as 'king of T20 fast bowling'

Wisden magazine, which is considered as the Bible of cricket, has published its T20I Team of the Decade. Wisden magazine has named Sri Lanka's fast bowler Lasith Malinga as the king of T20 fast bowling.He finds a spot inT20I Team of the Decade as the leader of the attack, likely to take the new ball alongside Willey, and the old ball alongside Bumrah. Malinga’s attacking full lengths kept the stumps in play, and made him a regular wicket-taker; only Rashid struck more often. Despite bowling his overs at the top and the tail of the innings, Malinga returned a superb economy rate of 7.15 – the seventh best among pace bowlers.