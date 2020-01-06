Seven Sri Lankan athletes for Asian Indoor Championships



Dilshi Kumarasinghe the 20 year old triple gold medalist of SAG has been included in the team for the 400m and 800m events, while South Asia’s 400 m gold medal winner Aruna Dharshana also gets a chance to compete in the Indoor championship. Sri Lanka’s own iron woman Lakshika Sugandi will compete in the Women’s 60m Hurdles as well as her pet event, the Pentathlon event. Nilani Rathnayake the double gold medal winner of Women’s 1500m as well as the 3000m event also will join the China tour after her fine performances at the SAG.

Indunil Herath the champion 800m runner will once again be looking for the gold at Men’s 800m event in this meet. Hashini Praboda and Sarangi Silva will compete in the Triple and Long Jumps respectively, as the only two representatives in the Field events for the Indoor championships . Both won Gold at the South Asian Games. The sports ministry will be looking at fielding a Women’s 4x400m relay team in China as well but that is not confirmed yet

Sri Lanka athletic team at the 9th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship Athlete Events Dilshi Kumarasinghe 400m, 800m Aruna Dharshana 400m Lakshika Sugandi 60m Hurdles, Pentathlon Nilani Rathnayake 1500m, 3000m Indunil Herath 800m Hashini Praboda Triple Jump Sarangi Silva Long Jump