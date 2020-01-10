SLC declares open new player accommodation facility

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), yesterday (09), declared opened a new facility in the High Performance Centre of the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, to provide accommodation facilities for cricketers.The Player Accommodation Facility was declared open by former National Captain and current President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Kumar Sangakkara.

Speaking at the opening of the facility, Sangakkara said, “Proper accommodation is a very important facility for the players. I believe that players should be provided with all needed facilities as they will then be more comfortable and free of mind which will translate to an increase in hard work and dedication.”

SLC will use this new facility to provide accommodation for the players of the squads representing the National, Emerging, ‘A’ Team and National age-group (Men’s) teams as and when training camps are held for the respective squads.The facility can provide accommodation for 39 cricketers at a given time, whilst additional accommodation facilities are also available for team coaches and managers.SLC also has plans to build a similar facility at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the near future.