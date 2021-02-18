Football Friday Program to be held next Friday

The Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa asserts all arrangements have been made to launch the Football Friday program at the RaceCourse next Friday. It is initiated under the concept of Minister Namal Rajapaksa with the hope of endowing the country with active and energetic people.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, people were continuously staying at home and were not able to exercise regularly. So, the public has been given the opportunity to participate in this event while maintaining health care practices in order to improve their physical health.

Accordingly, the event will commence on February 19 at the Colombo Race Course and small-scale entrepreneurs have arranged to hold a small fair and a football session at the venue. Famous athletes will also attend this event.