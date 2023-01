"Sri Lanka In Focus 2023" Art Culture and Wildlife Exhibition is scheduled to be held at the University of California in Los Angeles - UCLA on 22 and 23 April to mark the Earth Day.

This photographic exhibition will not only focus on just art and culture but also tourist attractions, wildlife, and the natural beauty of Sri Lanka. It is organized by the America Sri Lanka Photographic and Art Society- Los Angeles and supported by the Sri Lanka Consulate General in Los Angeles.