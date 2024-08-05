August 05, 2024
    The Planting of "Kapa" at the four Devalaya premises today Featured

    August 05, 2024
    The Planting of &quot;Kapa&quot; at the four Devalaya premises today

    The "Kap Chanting" which took place yesterday early morning marking the beginning of Kandy Esala Perahera Festival 2023 was planted today (Aug. 05) at the four Devalaya premises at the auspicious time for this ritual.

    As the first ritual of the Kandy Esala Perahera Festival comes to an end, the inside processions will commence from today onwards at Natha, Vishnu, Kataragama and Paththini Devalaya premises.

