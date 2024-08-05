As the first ritual of the Kandy Esala Perahera Festival comes to an end, the inside processions will commence from today onwards at Natha, Vishnu, Kataragama and Paththini Devalaya premises.
The "Kap Chanting" which took place yesterday early morning marking the beginning of Kandy Esala Perahera Festival 2023 was planted today (Aug. 05) at the four Devalaya premises at the auspicious time for this ritual.
