The Consul General attends “Sankalana Thala Rata - 2024” in Toronto

The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Toronto Thushara Rodrigo attended the annual cultural event of Sri Lankan Canadian youth, “Sankalana Thala Rata - 2024” organized by the Sankalana Dance Academy in Toronto recently.

The Consul General in his remarks said that the Sankalana Dance Academy has created a strong institutional framework to promote the unique cultural identity of the Sri Lankan Canadian community through art and culture, and that it nurtures the innovative artistic skills of young Sri Lankan generations living in Canada, preparing them to perform at international events in Toronto.

While appreciating the great community services provided by the academy, the Consul General encouraged the young performers to conduct further research on the historical roots and literature of various traditions and rhythms of Sri Lankan dance fusions. This would help them develop modern creations, securing the essence of Sri Lankan traditions in their efforts to talk to the international audience through body language, he added.

The Chief Incumbents of Sri Lankan Buddhist temples in Toronto and members of the Sri Lankan Canadian Community also attended the event.