The Olympic Games Paris 2024 came to an end

After lighting up the city, the Flame comes to the Olympic Stadium

Lit at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games, for a fortnight the Paris 2024 Cauldron illuminated the Jardins des Tuileries by day and the Paris skies by night. Above all, it was an unexpectedly popular success: 200,000 people booked tickets to see it up close, and hundreds of thousands more gathered on the quays, bridges and balconies to watch it take to the skies at sunset.

At the heart of the Louvre estate, around the Grand Bassin Rond [water basin] in the Jardin des Tuileries, the Cauldron welcomed new guests. Echoing Hymne à l'amour sung by Céline Dion from the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony, French artist Zaho de Sagazan and the Haendel-Hendrix Academy Choir performed another iconic Edith Piaf song: Sous le ciel de Paris.

As the Flying Cauldron was extinguished, XX, the four-time Olympic champion, appeared at the Louvre Palace. The most decorated athlete of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 carried the lantern containing the Olympic Flame towards the Stade de France, reversing the route taken two weeks ago.

The Stade de France as the setting for the Closing Ceremony

A major feature of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the capital's monuments were the perfect backdrop for the athletes' performances. The Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais, the Place de la Concorde, the Invalides, the Château de Versailles, etc.

To close this unprecedented chapter in Olympic history, the public was invited to the temple of performance and athletes to celebrate them one last time: the Stade de France. A unique theatre, it gave Thomas Jolly the opportunity to use all the components of live performance: lighting, decor, costumes, machinery, set design, etc. to offer a final celebration of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The triumphal entrance of the flag-bearers and athletes from all the delegations together

As the Flame made its way towards the Stade de France, the flag-bearers of the 205 delegations chosen for this Ceremony were greeted by a standing ovation before parading on a stage in the shape of a planisphere.

In a final celebration of the heroes of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, they were joined by all the athletes entering the stadium together, united and mingling without distinction of nationality, as tradition dictates. Their arrival was set to a medley of songs by the group Justice arranged by Victor Le Masne, followed by the hits that have accompanied the exploits of the French team throughout the Games, including notably ‘Que je t’aime,’ the Johnny Halliday anthem.

Honouring the Women's Marathon, its medallists and the Mass Event Running

As with every edition, the Marathon winners' ceremony took place during the Closing Ceremony. For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the women's event concluded the athletics competitions and the women’s medallists were honoured, the final symbol of an edition that Paris 2024 wanted to be more equal between male and female athletes.

A few hours before the women's Marathon, Paris 2024 once again offered “Games Wide Open” with the first mass participation event in the history of the Games: the ‘Marathon pour tous.’ Nearly 35,000 people took up the challenge of the 42.195km and 10km courses and shared some unforgettable moments on the night of Saturday 10 August. In the Stade de France, striking images of this unprecedented event flashed across the screens.

The spectacular arrival of a Golden Voyager and the return of key characters from the Opening Ceremony

As night fell, the Stade de France was transformed into a huge theatre. In a nocturnal, deserted and mysterious atmosphere, a Golden Voyager landed in a spectacular setting. Inspired by the Golden Record, a disc launched into space in 1977 by the Voyager spacecraft containing an identity card of human civilisation, this Golden Voyager character took spectators and TV viewers on a dreamlike journey towards a fictional future in which the Olympic Games no longer existed.

Set against a chiaroscuro backdrop of light effects and enhanced by epic music by Clément Mirguet, this new character in Thomas Jolly's artistic universe pays tribute to Pierre de Coubertin's ambition to revive the Ancient Games. A future in which the audience rediscovered characters from a not-so-distant past: the masked Torchbearer and the horsewoman, two protagonists of the Opening Ceremony, carried the flag of Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games.

Light shows, Olympic Rings and Hymn to Apollo

Just like the Opening Ceremony, the show created by Thomas Jolly was a true spectacle: the moment the Goddess of Victory appeared, the show spread to the stands of the Stade de France and the public became actors in the Ceremony. Wearing luminous bracelets, spectators conjured up athletes represented on pottery, then transformed into doves of peace.

After the Greek flag and National Anthem, the Golden Voyager continued their quest by revealing new vestiges of the Games: the Olympic Rings. Buried in the ground, huge rings six metres in diameter rose up, serving as acrobats' apparatus. Gradually, the world became festive and joyful again, with a choreography featuring over a hundred performers from parkour, street show, break dance, circus and gymnasts from the Paris Fire Brigade, who delighted the audience.

During the ballet of the Rings, a levitating interlude opened up: the Hymn to Apollo was performed by Alain Roche, seated at a piano floating vertically in the air, offering a truly “suspended” moment. Thomas Jolly teamed up with the French pianist and Franco-Swiss opera singer Benjamin Bernheim for a performance that breathed new life into the oldest hymn of ancient Greece.

Under the Olympic Rings hoisted into the sky, a celebration in honour of the Games

Once the Rings were reunited in the sky over the Stade de France, the athletes took possession of the world stage to become actors in the show themselves. Like a symbol, the rediscovery of the Olympic Games in this fiction between past and future brings the world together. The highlights of the Paris 2024 edition were broadcast, bringing to life two weeks of performances, emotions and communion.

The climax of the Closing Ceremony kicked off with a theatrical appearance by the French group Phoenix. After playing a first track from their emblematic repertoire, the duo invited a number of world-class artists to join them in celebrating the Olympic Games: Kavinsky, Angèle, Air, VannDa and Ezra Koenig took their turn among the athletes and performers.

Tony Estanguet pays tribute to those who made the Paris 2024 Olympic Games possible

Taking the podium, Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, began by highlighting the emotions and moments of sharing that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have offered: " Since Day one of the Paris 2024 journey, on 23 June 2015, we have been preparing for everything (...) But we weren't ready for that. There is no way we could have prepared for everything we've just experienced together."

He went on to thank all those who had made the Paris 2024 Olympic Games possible: the millions of spectators, whose passion had turned " every venue into an raucous arena; every medal into a national holiday”; the Paris 2024 teams, whose "efforts have now been magnificently rewarded "; the volunteers who had " infused a party spirit into our Games "; " those who have kept us safe"; the French and international sports movements; and all the public authorities who had contributed to the success of these Olympic Games. Tony Estanguet then declared his pride: " France has showed up. (...) Tonight, I have never felt so proud to be French. Together, we have shown the world the most beautiful face of France.”

He expressed his admiration and gratitude to the athletes: " We knew you would be brilliant, but you were magic. You made us happy. You made us feel alive. The world needed these emotions so much.”

Concluding his speech, Tony Estanguet invited the public to the Paralympic Games: "All of you who love the Games in France and around the world, I invite you, on 28 August, in the stands, in the fan zones, in front of your screens, to the best return leg of your lives.

Tony Estanguet then invited Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, to the podium, with a special word for him, as this was the last Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games of his term of office: "It’s an immense honour to give the floor to Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee, who is celebrating his last Games with us, and who I want to congratulate.”

The Flame of Paris 2024 extinguished; Los Angeles 2028 launched

On Sunday 11 August 2024, Paris officially passed the baton to Los Angeles. The Olympic Anthem resounded in the Stade de France, performed by the Maîtrise de Fontainebleau and the Divertimento orchestra, while the Olympic flag was lowered by members of several corps of the French Army.

In accordance with protocol, the mayor of the host city, Anne Hidalgo, presented the Olympic flag to IOC President Thomas Bach, who in turn handed it over to the mayor of the City of Angels, Karen Bass.

Then it was the turn of Los Angeles 2028 to put on a big show, from the Stade de France to L.A., speeding through the streets of Paris with Tom Cruise and the magic of Hollywood.

Surrounded by legends from around the world, Léon Marchand extinguished the Olympic Flame for Paris 2024

Léon Marchand entered the Stade de France to a roar he had already experienced in the pools of the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre. Carrying the Olympic Flame lantern, he met IOC President Thomas Bach, surrounded by six athletes chosen for their sporting achievements and to represent the world: Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba, bronze medallist in boxing, representing the Refugee Olympic Team; Sun Yingsha, triple Olympic gold medallist in table tennis, representing Asia; Eliud Kipchoge, double Olympic marathon champion, representing Africa; Mijain Lopez, five-time Olympic gold medallist in wrestling, representing America; Teddy Riner, also five-time Olympic champion, representing Europe; and Emma McKeon, swimmer with 6 Olympic gold medals, representing Oceania.

Accompanied by these legends, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, blew out the Olympic Flame to close the final Olymic Games of his final mandate.

A finale with Yseult, and now it's time for the Paralympic Games!

Before the ceremony finale and last artistic performance, one of the two flag bearers of the French delegation, Antoine Dupont, gold medallist with the Rugby Sevens team, handed over the French flag to Team France athletes who will be taking part in the Paralympic Games.

Lucas Créange, Gloria Agblemagnon, Mandy François Elie, Félicien Siapo, Sophia Pace and Vittolio Kavakava (Para athletics), Assia Maurin Espau and David Smetanine (Para swimming), Méryl Loquette (Para badminton), Marie Patouillet and Kévin Le Cunff (Para cycling), Cédric Nankin, Sébastien Verdin, Pierre Fairbank, Ryhad Sallem (Wheelchair rugby), Sophie Caverzan (Para taekwondo), Michael Jérémiasz (Chef de Mission), Estelle Marsa Galant and Jenna Abodjan Prince and Aurélie Garcia (Sitting volleyball) and Rafik Arabat (Powerlifting).

This group of athletes, representing several Para sports, was led by Michaël Jeremiasz, chef de mission of the French delegation.

This symbolic passing of the baton is a first in the history of the Olympic Games and serves as a reminder of Paris 2024’s ambition, pursued from the start of its bid, to make the Paralympic Games the second chapter of a single story.

To round off this final evening of the Olympic Games, French artist Yseult performed the song My Way. An English adaptation of Claude François' timeless Comme d'habitude, the song serves as a link between France and the United States and highlights the reciprocal influence between the two cultures. With this poignant yet intimate version, the French singer brought to a close an emotional closing ceremony for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. See you at the Paralympic Games!

