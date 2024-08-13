The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, is set to host the Sri Lanka Sports Fiesta 2024, powered by Dialog Axiata PLC, from August 16 to 18 at the Race Course Ground in Colombo.

This grand event will showcase over 3,000 athletes competing across seven exhilarating team sports: cricket, rugby, football, volleyball, netball, hockey, and basketball.

The highlight of the Fiesta, the Air Force Commander’s Cup Rugby Tournament, will kick off on 16 Aug 24 at the Race Course Ground Colombo. The Air Force Commander’s Cup Rugby Tournament, organized by the Sri Lanka Air Force, stands as a cornerstone event in both the Air Force sports calendar and Sri Lanka’s rugby calendar. This highly anticipated tournament showcases the Air Force’s deep involvement in promoting rugby and is regarded as a key highlight in the Rugby landscape in Sri Lanka . This year the tournament will feature top ‘A’ Division men’s clubs, including CR & FC, Havelocks SC, CH & FC, Army SC, Navy SC, Air Force SC, and Police SC, alongside ‘A’ Division women’s clubs such as Army SC, Navy SC, Air Force SC, and CR & FC.

In a bid to nurture emerging talent, the tournament will also include a Schools Under-16 category, with 14 schools confirmed to participate. These schools include Isipathana College, St. Peter’s College, St. Thomas’ College, St. Joseph’s College, Thurstan College, Science College, Zahira College, Vidyartha College, Dharmaraja College, St. Anthony’s College, D.S. Senanayake College, Wesley College, St. Thomas' Prepratory School and Kingswood College.

The Sri Lanka Sports Fiesta 2024 promises a thrilling weekend of high-octane sports action and a celebration of athletic talent.