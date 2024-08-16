The Navy shooting athletes recorded many wins at the Sweep & Shoot 2024 Two Gun Championship, held at the Navy Small – bore Firing Range Complex in Welisara.

A large group of athletes hailing from prominent shooting sports clubs across the island, including shooters from the Army, Air Force, and Police, participated in this tournament. In a display of precision and skill, Navy shooters showcased their marksmanship by winning the gold medal in Open Division Men’s (Individual), the bronze medal in Open Division Men’s (Individual), the gold medal in Open Division Women’s (Individual), the silver medal in Open Division Women’s (Individual), the gold medal in Standard Division Men’s (Individual), the bronze medal in Standard Division Men’s (Individual), the gold medal in Standard Division Women’s (Individual) and the silver medal in Standard Division Women’s (Individual) events.

In addition, the gold medals in Open Division (Team) and Standard Division Men’s (Team), the silver medal in Production Division Men’s (Team), the gold, silver and bronze medals in Standard Shot Gun Overall, the gold medal in Standard Manual Shot Gun Overall as well as the silver medal in Standard Manual Shot Gun Women’s were bagged by the Navy.

A group of officers and athletes from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Police, along with representatives from the National Rifle Association, were present on this occasion to witness the exciting tournament.