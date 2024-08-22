Commandant’s Cup Sailing Regatta - 2024’ concludes on successful note

The ‘Commandant’s Cup Sailing Regatta - 2024’ organized for the fourth time by the Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA), Trincomalee concluded on a successful note on 21 st August 2024. Commenced on 18 th August, the Sailing Regatta was held in the alluring waters of Sandy Bay over four days. At the invitation of Commandant NMA, Commodore Rohan Joseph the prize awarding ceremony of the competition, held at the Commander Shanthi Bahar Memorial Sailing Club, was graced by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera.

The Sailing Regatta was well supported by the Yachting Association of Sri Lanka – YASL. The tournament was held under four categories namely; Open Championship ILCA 6, Cup Championship, Cup Championship Enterprise and Cup Championship ILCA 6 and 22 officer under trainees from Dalian Naval Academy - China, Indian Naval Academy, Pakistan Naval Academy and NMA took part.

In the Open Championship ILCA 6 category; Lieutenant (CDO) AKDS Zoysa, Lieutenant Commander (Naval Infantry) NW Lokuliyana and Lieutenant Commander (PWO) BPM Fernando won the first three places respectively.

In the Cup Championship; Officer Cadet Syed Sakhir Ali Shah, Saad Bin Khalid and Muhammad Abdullah Akram from the Pakistan Naval Academy won first place. Its second place was won by Officer Cadet P Kalyan Reddy, Boddapu Harish and Japman Avtar from the Indian Naval Academy. The third place of the event was secured by Officer Cadet Chen Zhi Hang, Xu Jia Hao and Deng Kuang Heng from the Dalian Naval Academy - China.

In the Cup Championship Enterprise; Officer Cadet Saad Bin Khalid and Muhammad Abdullah Akram from the Pakistan Naval Academy won first place. Its second place was won by Officer Cadet Boddapu Harish and Japman Avtar from the Indian Naval Academy. The third place of the event was secured by Officer Cadet Xu Jia Hao and Deng Kuang Heng from the Dalian Naval Academy - China.

Meanwhile in the Cup Championship ILCA 6, Officer Cadet P Kalyan Reddy from the Indian Naval Academy won first place. Its second place was won by Officer Cadet Syed Sakhir Ali Shah from the Pakistan Naval Academy. The third place of the event was secured by Officer Cadet Chen Zhi Hang from the Dalian Naval Academy - China.

The events of this nature will showcase the strong camaraderie and sportsmanship among the officer under trainees of participating nations, promising an exciting experience. It also presents an excellent opportunity to attract tourists to the country's aquatic sports scene.

Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, Commander Eastern Naval Area designate, Rear Admiral Damian Fernando, Director General Training Buddhika Liyanagamage senior officers from the Navy Headquarters and Eastern Naval Command, senior officers from Naval Academies of China, India and Pakistan, members of YASL and Sri Lanka Navy Sailing Club and distinguished guests were present on this occasion.