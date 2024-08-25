Para Olympic games in France 2024

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games will take place in France from August 28 to September 8, 2024. This prestigious event will welcome over 4,400 athletes from 189 countries, competing in 22 different sports. It promises to be a showcase of resilience, athleticism, and international sportsmanship.

Representing Sri Lanka, the Paralympic team is led by Team Captain Samitha Dhulan (Javelin-F44) and includes athlete such as NuwanIndika (100m-T44), Palitha Bandara (Shot Put-F42/63), Anil Jayalath (100m T42/63), Pradeep Somasiri (1500m T46), Suresh Dharmasena (Wheelchair Tennis), Naveed Rasheen (Swimming S9), and Janani Dhananjana (Long Jump T47).

The team of eight dedicated athletes will depart for Paris on August 25, 2024, ready to compete and bring pride to our nation. Their dedication and hard work have earned them the honor of representing Sri Lanka at one of the world's most renowned sporting events.

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games set to be a memorable event, bringing together top athletes from around the globe and showcasing the spirit of inclusivity and determination that defines the Paralympic movement.