Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup

The global football governing body, FIFA, the Federation Internationale de Football Association, has officially announced that Saudi Arabia will be the host for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

This has been officially announced at the FIFA congress meeting held yesterday (11th). In addition, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will serve as co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup. The commemoration ceremony will be scheduled to be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

It has been planned to conduct the 2030 football matches in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, marking the centenary commemoration of the FIFA World Cup that began in the year 1930.

All 221 member countries of FIFA reached this decision at the congress meeting.