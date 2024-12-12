December 12, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    Sports - Cultural - Travel

    Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup Featured

    December 12, 2024
    Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup

    The global football governing body, FIFA, the Federation Internationale de Football Association, has officially announced that Saudi Arabia will be the host for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

    This has been officially announced at the FIFA congress meeting held yesterday (11th). In addition, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will serve as co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup. The commemoration ceremony will be scheduled to be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

    It has been planned to conduct the 2030 football matches in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, marking the centenary commemoration of the FIFA World Cup that began in the year 1930.

    All 221 member countries of FIFA reached this decision at the congress meeting.

    « Sri Lanka "A" Squad for Asia Cup 2024
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya