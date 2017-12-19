They cleaned the area disposing garbage, plastic and polythene scattered in the beach surroundings.
The crew of Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force’s ship ‘Setogiri’ which arrived the island on a goodwill visit, on 20th December, and the naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command engaged in a cleaning campaign along the Trincomalee coastal line on 21st December.
They cleaned the area disposing garbage, plastic and polythene scattered in the beach surroundings.
December 24, 2017, 3:43 am
December 23, 2017, 7:30 am
December 22, 2017, 12:09 pm
December 22, 2017, 11:36 am
December 21, 2017, 12:21 pm
December 21, 2017, 11:36 am
December 20, 2017, 3:39 pm
December 20, 2017, 10:16 am
December 19, 2017, 1:32 pm
December 19, 2017, 11:57 am