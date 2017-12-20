President Maithripala Sirisena extended his warmest greetings for a happy Christmas to all Christians who are devoted heirs of this magnificent universal festivity.

“Christmas has often been depicted as a reunion of powerful divinity and the fragile humanity.

That glorious reunion occurred with the coming of a religious leader who instilled the values of love, sacrifice and justice in the society, marking a significant victory of humanity in its history that is millennia old,” the President said in his Christmas day wishes.

“The birth of Jesus Christ and his rise as a religious leader contrasted with the backdrop of inequality and brutality that was the order of the day. It was to cleanse the world of those degenerate values that Jesus Christ was born in the human world, and experienced the full range of human emotions and sufferings. Through this sacrifice, mankind reminded itself of the gravity of human existence and the unassailable values of humanity.

“Today, as the human race faces unprecedented challenges, the Christian belief undoubtedly proves to be a guiding star for us to find enduring solutions. It is when one starts to love oneself and then spread that love and kindness towards others that humanity will ultimately pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation. Overcoming the multitude of challenges that threaten humanity can only be achieved through such a collective journey.

“May the silver bells of such sincere beliefs be heard all over the world this Christmas!

“I wish all Christians in Sri Lanka and around the world a merry Christmas filled with joy and prosperity, President Maithripala Sirisena said. (CDN)