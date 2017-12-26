The Election Commission has decided to introduce a silence period before the forthcoming February 10th Local Government election. During this period, which will start from 7th February till the election date, all propaganda activities will be prohibited. The Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya disclosed this morning.

Addressing the media persons at a media briefing held in Department of Government Information auditorium, to create awareness about media guidelines, Mr. Deshapriya said that steps have been taken to hold free and fair LG election.





Under these guidelines, every media institution should provide accurate, balanced and impartial information in broadcasting or television news bulletins and any other program relating to the political matters and the neutrality and impartiality of media will be monitored regularly by the Standing Committee of permanent representatives on election complaints and the standing committee of permanent representatives on media guidelines.

Every telecasting, broadcasting and print media shall be neutral and impartial in their reporting of matters relating to any election and shall not act in a manner which is discriminatory against any contesting political party, independent group or a candidate or causing a special benefit to any such party, group or candidate in allocating airtime and allotting space for such political party, independent group or a candidate in newspapers, he added.



Director General of the Department of Government Information, Attorney-at- Law Sudarshana Gunawardhane describing LG poll as a historical election, said this will consist of electorial representative system, more participation of women and the highest number of candidates.

Member of election commission, N.J. Abeysekara and Additional Election Commissioner M.M. Mohomad also participated in this vent.