Sri Lanka has been ranked the first in the South Asian region on the newly published Global Food Security Index 2017, obtaining 66th place in the global ranking.

Bangladesh and Nepal ranked 80th position and Myanmar has been reported as 81st in the index while Pakistan is at 77th rank, India secured the 74th position.

The Global Food Security Index published by United Nations ranks countries around the world on the basis of the food security currently, only 113 countries are ranked accordingly.