With a strengthened Police force and developed infrastructure, Sri Lanka has achieved remarkable progress in ensuring safety of tourists visiting the country, Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka said.



The Minister was speaking to the media at Independence Square, Colombo on Tuesday (26th Dec.) after the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) handed over 20 motorcycles and four Beach Rovers to the Tourist Police Division.



“Safety of tourists plays a pivotal role in determining the future of the Tourism Industry. As a result of our efforts to establish rule of law in the country, Sri Lanka has now been identified as a place where the safety of tourists is guaranteed and it is contributing to the growth of the tourism sector. We have to strive for progress continuously and that’s why we took measures to strengthen the Tourist Police Division,” the Minister said and extended his gratitude to Tourism Minister John Amaratunga and to the SLTDA.



Tourism Development and Christian Affairs Minister John Amaratunga said Sri Lanka should allocate more funds to strengthen the tourism sector.



“This is a growing industry and this year we have shown remarkable progress. Supporting and strengthening the Tourist Police Division is an important part of our plans. We have purchased the motorcycles and the Beach Rovers using our budgetary allocations for this year. We will channel more funds next year to develop the sector,” Amaratunga said.



The motorcycles will be deployed to the Tourism Police posts at Seegiriya, Arugambe, Anuradhapura, Negombo, Polonnaruwa, Moragalla, Pasikuda, Narigama and Kandy. The Beach Rovers will be stationed at Arugambe, Moragalla, Pasikuda and Narigama.