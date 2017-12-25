Railway Additional General Manager Wijaya Samarasinghe said that an additional train service to Badulla and Bandarawela would also function until 7th January.
The Railway Control Room said additional train services will function until 7th January to accommodate crowds returning from holiday destinations.
Railway Additional General Manager Wijaya Samarasinghe said that an additional train service to Badulla and Bandarawela would also function until 7th January.
December 29, 2017, 1:15 pm
December 29, 2017, 12:19 pm
December 28, 2017, 3:44 pm
December 28, 2017, 12:30 pm
December 27, 2017, 12:29 pm
December 27, 2017, 9:36 am
December 26, 2017, 3:25 pm
December 26, 2017, 2:07 pm
December 25, 2017, 6:16 am
December 25, 2017, 6:13 am