The event was organized by the Professional Web Journalists’ Association.
The President, expressing his views said that the launch of code of ethics for web journalists is a great effort for the development of this field.
President Sirisena further said that this effort is a fulfillment of a timely need for the betterment of the whole society not only for the field of media but for the political field too.
He also promised to allocate a time in the near future to discuss the issues faced by the web journalists.
Minister of Finance and Media Mangala Samaraweera and the Director General of Government Information, Attorney- at- Law Sudarshana Gunawardena also participated.