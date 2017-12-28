President Maithripala Sirisena will make a special statement tomorrow (3rd Jan.) on the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.



The President will make a statement on the implementation of the recommendations made by the Commission, the President's Media Division said.



The final report of the Commission was handed over to the President on 30th December.



The President appointed the Commission of Inquiry on 27th January to investigate, inquire into and report on the Issuance of Treasury Bonds during the period 1st February 2015 to 31st March, 2016.



The three-member Commission was headed by the Supreme Court Judge KK Chithrasiri. The two other members of the Commission were Justice P S Jayawardene and retired Deputy Auditor General, V Kandasamy.