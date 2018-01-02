The Ministry of Media and the Department of Government Information are to undertake massive training program to develop professional standard of media personnel both public and private sectors during this year, 2018, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and Media, Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunge revealed this morning.

Under this program, which covers from provincial correspondents belong to mass media to media officers in public sector will benefit with adequate professional training and proper recognition from the society, addressing the staff of the Ministry of Finance and Media and the Department of Government Information at the department’s auditorium, Dr. Samaratunge added.

Describing the activities of the Department of Government Information, the Secretary said that it has main duty to implement the Right to Information Act (RTI Act) properly for the benefit of the people, who elected the government and RTI should make a part of the daily life of the masses.

The DGI has another responsibility of creating awareness among the scientists, users, and general public on the activities of the National Food Security Program, the Secretary said.

Additional Secretary (Administration and Finance), Ramani Gunawardhana, Additional Secretary (Development and Planning), J.M. Thilaka Jayasundara, and the Director General of the Department Attorney-at-Law Sudarshana Gunawardhana also participated in this meeting.