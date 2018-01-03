The prevailing fertilizer shortage faced by the farming community in the country will end today as a shipment of 40, 000 MT of fertilizer arrived Colombo Harbour from Pakistan, Co- Cabinet Spokesman, Minister of Sports, Dayasiri Jayasekara announced today.

Answering a question raised by a journalist at the Weekly Cabinet Press Briefing held at the Department of Government Information auditorium, Mr. Jayasekara said that 400 lorries have been used to transport fertilizer from the port to the respective farming locations.

When shortage of fertiliser arised in the country due to import restrictions in Pakistan, President Maithripala Sirisena personally intervened and requested the Prime Minister of Pakistan to supply needed 40, 000 MT of fertilizer as soon as possible.

Accordingly, the first shipment arrived last night and distribution process started according to the informed sources.