Several political parties representing the Parliament have requested to convene the Parliament immediately for a discussion on the findings of the President Commission of Inquiry on the issuance of Central Bank treasury bonds.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has requested for a debate in Parliament regarding this matter and while the Joint Opposition and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) have also called for Parliament to be convened immediately to discuss the recommendations of the report.

The first session of the Parliament for the year 2018 is scheduled to be held on 23rd January.

The final report of the commission was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena on 30th December 30, 2017.