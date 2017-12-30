The road that runs through the Security Force Headquarters - Mullaittivu (SFHQ-MLT) connecting Vattappalai and Mullaittivu was opened for the public with the beginning of the new year.



According to Army media, the road was opened as another move towards building goodwill and reconciliation. The opening of the road will enable people to reduce time and distance of travelling between the two localities.



This move comes with the release of more than 133 acres of land in Keppapilavu and Seeniyamottai areas together with the renovated and newly constructed houses on 28th December. The troops of SFHQ-MLT rendered assistance to the land owners to travel to the location and also clean up the abandoned Kottadi Pullaiyar Kovil building and conduct a special religious ceremony.