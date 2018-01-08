“The happiest day of life is not the day I became the President but, today with the commissioning of the largest water reservoir of Sri Lanka, the Moragahakanda – Kaluganga project”, President Maithripala Sirisena declared today (8th Jan.).





Opening sluice of the Moragahakanda reservoir, the President said the implementation of Moragahakanda – Kaluganga irrigation project is not only fulfillment of a long-awaited aspiration of the farming community, but also personal dream come true for him.





Mr. Sirisena further added that he is extremely glad, tremendously happy and contended person.





As the largest multi-purpose irrigation water storage in Sri Lanka, the Moragahakanda reservoir’s water is irrigating lands in faraway Vanni in the Northern Province on one side and Rajarata, Wayamba, Central, and Eastern Provinces on the other.





To mark the handing over the ownership of the project which was built by the Chinese companies, Charge D’affairs of Chinese Embassy, Ms. Pang Chunxue handed over Sannasa (ownership deed) to President Sirisena, in the presence of large number of distinguish and diplomatic invitees.