Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will be the chief guest on the opening ceremony of the exhibition on 12th January 2018.
The Pakistan Single Country Exhibition aims to provide a platform to the Pakistani companies for showcasing their range of products and services to the Sri Lankan public and business community. The exhibition contributes to promote Pakistan – Sri Lanka economic relations by diversifying the existing trade patterns, hence introducing a wide range of quality Pakistani products in the Sri Lankan market with prominent business and trade sectors.
The much-awaited Exhibition is featuring leading Pakistani organizations and manufacturers of Engineering Products, Auto Parts, Agro Products, Textile & Clothing, Designer Wear, Handicraft & Traditional Textiles, Cosmetics and Herbal Products, Pharmaceuticals, Cutlery, Gems & Jewellery, Furniture, Carpets, Marble and Services.
The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, for the first time during the exhibition, is establishing a special dedicated stall on spectacular Gandhara & Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan, where people would be able to witness the splendid Legacy of Pakistan. DVDs and leaflets containing a documentary, books and other material will be distributed free of cost among the general public.
The Exhibition is expected to enhance trade links between the two nations to new heights.