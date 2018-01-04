The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka announced that after successfully organizing similar event in 2016 and 2017, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in association with the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka is organizing “Pakistan Single Country Exhibition” in Colombo from January 12 to 14, 2018 for the third consecutive year.



Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will be the chief guest on the opening ceremony of the exhibition on 12th January 2018.

The Pakistan Single Country Exhibition aims to provide a platform to the Pakistani companies for showcasing their range of products and services to the Sri Lankan public and business community. The exhibition contributes to promote Pakistan – Sri Lanka economic relations by diversifying the existing trade patterns, hence introducing a wide range of quality Pakistani products in the Sri Lankan market with prominent business and trade sectors.



The much-awaited Exhibition is featuring leading Pakistani organizations and manufacturers of Engineering Products, Auto Parts, Agro Products, Textile & Clothing, Designer Wear, Handicraft & Traditional Textiles, Cosmetics and Herbal Products, Pharmaceuticals, Cutlery, Gems & Jewellery, Furniture, Carpets, Marble and Services.



The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, for the first time during the exhibition, is establishing a special dedicated stall on spectacular Gandhara & Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan, where people would be able to witness the splendid Legacy of Pakistan. DVDs and leaflets containing a documentary, books and other material will be distributed free of cost among the general public.



The Exhibition is expected to enhance trade links between the two nations to new heights.