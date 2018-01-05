It said motorists going towards Colombo can use Colombo-Katunayake expressway as usual. However, motorists coming from Colombo-Katunayake Expressway and going towards Kelaniya and Wattala by using exit ramp at new Kelani bridge are advised to use the alternative routes.
Motorists coming from Colombo- Katunayake expressway towards Kelaniya and Peliyagoda can use Peliyagogda Interchange to enter Colombo-Kandy (A1) Road. Motorists coming from Colombo- Katunayake expressway towards Wattala and Peliyagoda can use Peliyagogda Interchange to enter Colombo-Negombo (A3) Road.