The traffic exit from Colombo-Katunayake Expressway (E03) to Colombo-Kandy Road at new Kelani Bridge towards Kelaniya and Wattala would be closed from today due to the commencement of construction of the proposed new bridge, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.



It said motorists going towards Colombo can use Colombo-Katunayake expressway as usual. However, motorists coming from Colombo-Katunayake Expressway and going towards Kelaniya and Wattala by using exit ramp at new Kelani bridge are advised to use the alternative routes.

Motorists coming from Colombo- Katunayake expressway towards Kelaniya and Peliyagoda can use Peliyagogda Interchange to enter Colombo-Kandy (A1) Road. Motorists coming from Colombo- Katunayake expressway towards Wattala and Peliyagoda can use Peliyagogda Interchange to enter Colombo-Negombo (A3) Road.