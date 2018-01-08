Another batch of the Mali-bound Combat Convoy Company (CCC) of the Sri Lanka Army left the island yesterday, Army said.

The 18-member group left the country last evening to take up their roles in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA).

The initial group of 150 Army personnel, left for the UN Mission on 24th December, last year (2017). The Sri Lankan contingent of 200 Army personnel is drawn from 10 Regiments and will serve a period of one year under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). The remaining members of the CCC are scheduled to leave the country shortly.