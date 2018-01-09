Outgoing Defence Adviser to the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Captain Jason Sears paid a courtesy call on Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne on 12 th January.

The courtesy call was made at the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (OCDS) at the BMICH. The incoming Australian Defence Adviser Group Captain Sean Unwin was also present at the occasion.

Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne while cordially welcoming Group Captain Sean Unwin, praised the assistance and commitment rendered by Captain Jason Sears during his productive tenure in the island as the Australian Defence Adviser.

Subsequent to the cordial discussion held mementos were also exchanged between the officials.