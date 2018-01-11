Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (15th Jan.) evening at the invitation of his Sri Lanka’s counterpart, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.



During his three-day long stay, General Qamar Javed Bajwa expects to pay courtesy calls on President Maithripala Sirisena, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister, State Minister of Defence, Secretary to Ministry of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Commanders of the Navy and Air Force as parts of his itinerary in Sri Lanka.



His delegation is comprised of the spouse of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Mrs Ayesha Amjad Begum. Brigadier Iftikar Hassan Chauhadary, Personal Secretary to COAS, Mrs Nazia Iftikhar, Begum of PA (C) to COAS, Lieutenant Colonel Asif Hashmat and Captain Kashan Saeeed.



Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake and Mrs Chandrika Senanayke, President, Army Seva Vanitha Unit received the visiting Pakistan Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Mrs Ayesha Amjad, Begum of COAS respectively, along with Pakistan's delegation to a red-carpet welcome at the Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport.



General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be honoured at the Army Headquarters in a Guard Turnout and a special Guard of Honour salute before he formally calls on the Commander of the Army at the Commander’s office for formal exchange of views today. The Army Seva Vanitha Unit has meanwhile organized a separate reception to Mrs Ayesha Amjad during her stay in Sri Lanka.