The delegates of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) called on President Maithripala Sirisena at the Official Residence of the President, yesterday (17th Jan.).

Five-member delegation including its Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ROSATOM for International Relations Nikolay Spasskiy, participated in this meeting.

The delegation arrived in the country with the aim of granting scholarships to uplift science, technology and research streams in Sri Lanka as well as to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in power and energy, industrial and agriculture sectors.



Further discussions were made on implementing long and short term projects in cooperation with the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Higher Education and Highways.



President Sirisena pointed out the long term diplomatic relations between the two countries and appreciated the friendly support always given by Russia.



The President expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Russia on successfully negotiating to remove the Russian tea import ban by clarifying the issue. He asked the delegation to convey his special thanks to President Vladimir Putin in this regard.



Minister Susil Premajayantha and Mr Yury Materiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Sri Lanka and Maldives were also present on this occasion.