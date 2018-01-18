The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepal Army, General Rajendra Chhetri arrived to Sri Lanka this morning ( Jan18th). The Nepali Army chief is making the goodwill visit to the island upon an invitation extended by the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

Born on 15th November 1960, General Rajendra Chhetri was commissioned into the Rajdal (Artillery) Battalion in 1978 from the then Royal Nepalese Military Academy, Kharipati. He is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, USA (1992) and United States Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania (2010). General Chhetri holds two Masters Degrees- Masters in History from Tribhuwan University, Nepal and Masters in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania. General Chhetri was appointed as the Chief of the Army Staff on 10th September 2015.

During his stay in the island, General Chhetri is expected to call on the President, Prime Minister, State Minister of Defence, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, CDS and the tri forces commanders.

Meanwhile the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who arrived to Sri Lanka on a three-day goodwill visit on Monday (15th), left the country on Wednesday (17th January).