‘Some people ask questions as to when I will resign from the office of President, I will leave the presidency after giving appropriate punishments to corrupt politicians,’ President Maithripala Sirisena said.

Addressing a public rally held in Kosgama recently, he emphasized that he is ready to walk down in the streets with the people to commence a journey against the fraud and corruption.

After the local government elections to be held on 10th February, a national movement against the corruption will be established joining hands with all the politicians who love the motherland irrespective of their political differences, the President said. He extended an invitation to all the citizens who love the motherland including all the religious leaders and intellectuals to join in with this initiative.

Addressing the gathering the President further said that by no means the works that has to be done for the betterment of the country and the nation, could be neglected and to move forward on that journey with success exemplary politicians should be built in the country.

Recalling the request made by former leaders to the people of this country, to rectify the mistake happened on January 08, 2015, the President questioned whether they are asked to re-create an era where disappearances, killings, murders of journalists and set fire to media institutions occurred.