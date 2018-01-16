General Rajendra Chhetri, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne at the Office of the CDS on Friday (19th Jan.).

Major General Ishwar Hamal, Commander of the Mid Eastern Division of the Nepali Army and Colonel Anup Ung Thapa, the Deputy Military Assistant to the COAS was also present at the occasion.

Cordial discussions ensued between the two officials on matters of mutual cooperation and training.

The visiting COAS expressed his gratitude for the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, especially on the emergency relief work carried out by the Sri Lanka Army in Katmandu when their country was badly affected in a devastating earthquake.

Subsequent to the discussions held mementos were also exchanged between the two officials.