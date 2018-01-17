Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong will make a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka starting Monday (Jan 22), during which both countries will ink a bilateral free trade agreement, according to the news report published today by the Singapore newspaper ‘TODAY’.

During the visit, PM Lee will call on President Maithripala Sirisena, while the Sri Lankan leader will also host an official lunch, said a press statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday.

PM Lee will witness the signing of the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The agreement, which was concluded after 18 months of negotiations, is Sri Lanka’s first comprehensive FTA.

PM Lee will also meet and be hosted to a dinner by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe during the visit.

He will also receive a courtesy call from Leader of the Opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament R Sampanthan.

The PMO’s statement added that PM Lee will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran as well as Members of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa and Saktiandi bin Supaat.

From Sri Lanka, PM Lee will proceed to New Delhi on Jan 24 to 26 to attend the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean)-India Commemorative Summit. All 10 Asean leaders will be the chief guests at India’s annual Republic Day parade on Jan 26.