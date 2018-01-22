Issuing a circular to the Secretaries to the President, Prime Minister, all ministries and All Chief Secretaries to Provincial Councils, the Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Deepika Udagama urged all public officers to use the power according to the law.
She pointed out that the right to vote has been declared a fundamental right by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka and as such, when an election takes place all public officers in particular are bound to ensure that the election takes place in conformity with the Constitution and prevailing laws. Public officers vested with responsibility should conduct their official duties in compliance with such laws and act fairly and impartially.