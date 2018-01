Five new Ambassadors presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House, Colombo, today.

The envoys are:

Mr. Sirajuddin Hamid Yousif – Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan

Ms. Pham Thi Bich Ngoc – Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Mr. Han Thu – Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Mr. Lee Heon – Ambassador of Korea

Mr. Cheng Xueyuan – Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tilak Marapana and the Secretary to the President, Austin Fernando were present on this occasion.