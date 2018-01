Meanwhile, several train services, mainly the office train and two express trains, have been cancelled due to the trade union action. Accordingly, train services from Chilaw to Colombo, Mount Lavinia to Kankesanthurai and the train from Colombo to Batticaloa have been cancelled.

Locomotive Engine Drivers Union Secretary Indika Dodamgoda said that there are a number of demands to be addressed including the extension of time period of employees recruited on contract basis.