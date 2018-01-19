Locomotive Engine Drivers’ Union (LEDU) has decided to call off their strike after discussions with the General Manager of Sri Lankan Railways.

LEDU Secretary Indika Dodamgoda said that the strike action was suspended as a solution was provided to one of their demands during the discussions held with the General Manager this morning. “During the discussion the GM informed that suitable solution will be provided for the extension of time period of employees recruited on contract basis. However, we could not come into an agreement regarding other demands during the discussion. We will be having another discussion to solve these issues. We will be taking a decision about our future proceedings if these issues are not solved at the upcoming discussion.”

He said that all trains which ceased running due to the trade union action will resume back to normal.

Locomotive Engine Drivers’ Union earlier said today they will enter a strike action with effect from today evening if their issues are not addressed by the authorities. Dodamgoda said that there are a number of demands to be addressed including the extension of time period of employees recruited on contract basis.

Meanwhile, seven train services, mainly the office train and two express trains, were cancelled due to the trade union action, according to the Railway Control Room.Accordingly, train services from Chilaw to Colombo, Mount Lavinia to Kankesanthurai and the train from Colombo to Batticaloa were cancelled.