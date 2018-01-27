Since the Government has proposed a sustainable solution to issues surrounding SAITM, there is no need to oppose or strike against this just solution and any further concerns can be resolved through discussions with the relevant ministers says Director General of Government Information.

Issuing a press release, the DGI, Attorney-at-Law Sudarshana Wickremesinghe Gunawardhana further says that The Government has instructed the Attorney General’s Department to submit this solution to the Supreme Court by way of a motion and it is to be taken up at the next hearing of the Supreme Court on the relevant case, on Jan 29th.

The press release issued by the DGI is as follows:



The Government has proposed a sustainable solution to issues surrounding SAITM, which is to:



1. Abolish SAITM by transferring its assets, liabilities, students, and staff, to a new non-state, not-for-profit degree awarding institution, which will have a legally binding “sunset clause” to cease operations when the last student currently at SAITM has graduated. This will be done in a manner legally acceptable to current stakeholders, lending institutions and the new institution taking over operations.



2. Establish a separate, new non-state, not-for-profit degree awarding institution, which will have a legally binding “sunrise clause” to commence operations in 2019.



3. Ensure that both institutions offer high quality medical education in accordance with the Minimum Standards for Medical Education and Training, monitored by the Sri Lanka Medical Council. The Gazette for the Minimum Standards will be issued on 27.01.2018.



Both institutions will be established within the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT). The Ministry of Higher Education, SLIIT, and SAITM signed a MOU to that effect on 30.12.2017. The Attorney General has granted legal approval for this agreement.



The Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital will be transferred to the Ministry of Health at no cost.



The Government has instructed the Attorney General’s Department to submit this solution to the Supreme Court by way of a motion. This is to be taken up at the next hearing of the Supreme Court on the relevant case, on 29.01.2018.



There is no need to oppose or strike against this just solution. Any further concerns can be resolved through discussions with the relevant ministers.