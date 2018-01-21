The Institute of National Security Studies of Sri Lanka (INSSSL) conducted another Threat Lens programme themed "Meeting the challenges and Ensuring Food Security in Sri Lanka" at the Ministry auditorium last evening (23rd Tuesday, January).

The discussion was based on present challenges to food cultivation, production, distribution, transportation, and consumption due to various reasons. The programme was conducted with the aim to organize a discussion in order to propose sustainable mechanisms to ensure food security in Sri Lanka with inputs of different stakeholders in food cultivation and agrarian research and development work at the policy making level.

The programme was chaired by the Additional Secretary (Defence) of the Ministry RMS Sarath Kumara. Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture B. Wijayarathne, Director Research INSSSL Dr. Chulani Attanayake, military officers and INSSSL officials were also present at the lecture.