Indonesian President Joko Widodo has pledged assistance to upgrade Sri Lanka’s train service when he met Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees yesterday morning.

President Widodo had promised to send a team of technical experts to Sri Lanka to assist in upgrading the train service. He has also stated that arrangements should be made to strengthen the friendship between Sri Lanka and Indonesia based on historical relationships.

The Indonesian President also expressed his willingness to contribute towards infrastructure development activities in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Widodo that the Shri Vijaya Raja generation of Indonesia established in the seventh century had close links with Sri Lanka’s Abhayagiri Viharaya.

He had requested the Indonesian President to send a team of Indonesian youth to the ‘Yovun Puraya’ programme to be held in Sri Lanka soon.

Discussions were held on developing education and tourism through joint efforts and ensuring free and peaceful naval transportation.