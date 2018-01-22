A group of 77 representatives of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) Economic Mission, who visited Sri Lanka to explore new business and investment opportunities, met with President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence, in Colombo yesterday (25th Jan.).

During this meeting, President Sirisena recalled the long-standing friendship between Japan and Sri Lanka and the President took this opportunity to express his gratitude to the Government of Japan for their assistance in various fields including, education, health and agricultural development.

The President said that he greatly appreciated the friendliness extended by the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe towards Sri Lanka and to him personally during the visit to Japan to attend last year’s G8 Summit.

The President commended the great contribution of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Sri Lanka, especially towards the development of the country. He also said that as the Government of Sri Lanka is looking to increase the investment opportunities in the country, the Government is ready to assist Japanese investors at any time with regard to Sri Lanka’s investment opportunities.

In 1979, a group of representatives of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the country and this group is the largest Japanese business representatives visited the country after 39 years, following the visit of 1979.

Dr. Akio Mimura, Team Leader of the JCCI Economic Mission said that the Government of Japan is expected to explore investment opportunities in many fields, including industry, infrastructure, steel, software, transport and aviation.

He also presented a series of new proposals prepared in this regard to the President.

Malik Samarawikrema, Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Japan, Professor Dammika Ganganath Disanayake and Japanese Ambassador Kenichi Suganuma were present at the occasion.