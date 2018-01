A rehearsal for the 70th Independence Day Ceremony was held at the Galle Face Green yesterday.

Here, the three-Armed Forces together with the Police and Civil Security Force personnel in the forefront of the parade holding national flags.

The Independence Day National Ceremony will be held on a grand scale on the theme ‘One Nation’ next Sunday under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex will attend the celebrations as a special invitee representing Queen Elizabeth II of England.