The Parliament announced that the parliamentary debate on the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquiry into Serious Acts of Fraud Corruption and Abuse of Power (PRECIFAC) and bond commission reports will be conducted on February 6 at 10.30am. The announcement made following a meeting that was held by the speaker Karu Jayasuriya with party leaders and consultation with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

At the party leaders meeting held at the parliament yesterday at noon, several officers from election commission, including Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya members Nalin Abesekara,PC and professor an additional election commissioner M.M Mohammed also participated on an invention from the speaker, in addition to members of committee Minister of Higher Education & Highways Lakshman Kirialla, Minister of Ports & Shipping Mahinda Samarasingha, Leader of Joint opposition parliamentary group Dinesh Gunawardana, JVP Propaganda secretary Wijitha Herath and Colombo District MP Ravi Karunanayaka.MP A.Sumanthiran represented TNA.

During the meeting the representative from the Commission of Elections pointed out that several administrative and practical issues will arise should the debate on the reports be held on February 8, as it is a mere two days before the Local Government election.

Accordingly the party leader made a request from the Speaker to conduct the debate on February 5 or 6, to prevent such problems from arising.