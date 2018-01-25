At the party leaders meeting held at the parliament yesterday at noon, several officers from election commission, including Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya members Nalin Abesekara,PC and professor an additional election commissioner M.M Mohammed also participated on an invention from the speaker, in addition to members of committee Minister of Higher Education & Highways Lakshman Kirialla, Minister of Ports & Shipping Mahinda Samarasingha, Leader of Joint opposition parliamentary group Dinesh Gunawardana, JVP Propaganda secretary Wijitha Herath and Colombo District MP Ravi Karunanayaka.MP A.Sumanthiran represented TNA.
During the meeting the representative from the Commission of Elections pointed out that several administrative and practical issues will arise should the debate on the reports be held on February 8, as it is a mere two days before the Local Government election.
Accordingly the party leader made a request from the Speaker to conduct the debate on February 5 or 6, to prevent such problems from arising.