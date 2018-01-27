All electronic and digital media and mobile telephone service providers should register with the Elections Commission if they require official results real time, the Election Commission said.



They should contact the Computer and Information Technology Unit of the Elections Commission today and make necessary arrangements to telecast or broadcast election results, the Election Commission said yesterday.



According to the press release issued by the Commission, all types of media should refrain from telecasting or broadcasting unofficial results. Unregistered institutions should not telecast or broadcast election results instantly and they can air them in hourly news telecasts. All print media can obtain election results through the Government Information Department without making a payment. But their websites should follow the relevant rules and regulations applied for electronic media.



All foreign media can obtain election results through the Government Information Department. It is up to the Election Commission to take the decision in connection with releasing results to registered electronic media.