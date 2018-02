The 70th Independence Day celebrations were held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, at Galle Face Green, yesterday. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex, representing the Queen, were the special guests.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga and First Lady Jayanthi Sirisena and Prof. Maitree Wickramasinghe as well as Ministers, Deputy Ministers, members of the Opposition, members of Parliament, Governors, Chief Ministers, the Chief Justice, Secretary to the President Austin Fernando, public servants, religious leaders, foreign dignitaries and other guests graced the occasion. (CDN)