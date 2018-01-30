The Party Leaders yesterday agreed to allocate two more days for the Parliamentary debate on the reports by the Bond Commission and PRECIFAC on February 20 and 21. The debate will commence at 10.30 a.m. today and will continue till 4 p.m. It will then be adjourned till February 20.



A special Party Leaders’ Meeting chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya was held at the Parliamentary Complex to discuss the arrangements for the debate on the Bond Commission report and PRECIFAC report.



A special sitting of Parliament has been convened by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today upon the request of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.



The Prime Minister agreed for a special sitting considering the views of various political parties that the debate must be facilitated prior to the Local Government Elections.

However, the TNA members and Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) Leader and Minister Mano Ganesan said they would not participate in today’s debate as they were busy with the village level election campaigns.



The Party Leaders decided to continue the debate after the elections as many members have expressed their willingness to take the floor and voice their concerns during the debate.