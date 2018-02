The Department for Registration of Persons has taken steps to expedite the one-day service of issuing National Identity Cards (NICs) due to forthcoming Local Government Election, Commissioner General of the Department, P. Viyani Gunathilaka said.

Speaking to the Government’s Official News Portal, NEWS.LK, Mr. Gunathilake said, issuing NICs has been increased to 1,500 – 2, 000 daily in this respect, in addition to normal issuing of 3, 000 NICs.

According to him, this process is in operation at the department situated at Suhurupaya in Battramulla.